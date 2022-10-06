OSU Sports Extra podcast: Talking Texas Tech and future non-conference football scheduling

The wild ride through Big 12 Conference play continues for the Cowboys this weekend hosting Texas Tech. Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince recap the road Baylor win and upcoming intriguing matchup against the Red Raiders' passing game and OSU's secondary. Plus, more from Kelly's interview with athletic director Chad Weiberg, including future Bedlam and non-conference football scheduling; and OSU's underrated players, from punter Tom Hutton to former Bixby standout Braylin Presley.