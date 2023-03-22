In Mike Boynton's six seasons as head men's basketball coach, the Oklahoma State Cowboys missed the NCAA Tournament five times. Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince look to the future, including the transfer portal and incoming recruiting class. Plus, what are the concerns for OSU football heading into spring football practice, from 28 new players to the depth chart, to the new 3-3-5 defensive scheme.
Related
People are also reading…
‘We certainly fell below expectations’: An overtime loss to North Texas spells the end of OSU's season
As OSU fails to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, does Mike Boynton view this season as a disappointment?
As OSU prepares for spring ball with new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, an emphasis on 'runners and hitters'
Video: OSU's Mike Gundy on transfer portal: 'I was just as surprised on some guys as other people, but it's not gonna surprise me anymore'
Video: 'We need to get our new league started': OSU's Mike Gundy on expanded Big 12 without OU and Texas; future of spring game
Contact us
Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories