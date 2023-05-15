Which Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team shows up to the Stillwater regional this weekend: The one that set the school record for the best win-percentage in the first 40 games, or the one currently on a five-game losing streak? Dean Ruhl previews the college softball postseason as OSU goes for four-straight berths to the Women's College World Series. Plus, men's basketball transfer portal updates and more.
May 14, 2023 video. Oklahoma State hosts a regional May 19-21 with Nebraska, Wichita State and UMBC. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
A look at OU, OSU, ORU and TU men's basketball transfers announced during the 2023 offseason
G Max Abmas
Previous school: ORU Transfer destination: Texas
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) takes a shot past North Dakota State Bison forward Joshua Streit (22) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
G Avery Anderson III
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TCU
Avery Anderson brings the ball up the court in Oklahoma State's game vs. Texas Tech on March 5, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Photo by Devin Lawrence Wilbur, For the Tulsa World
G Isaiah Barnes
Previous school: Michigan Transfer destination: Tulsa
Michigan guard Isaiah Barnes plays during the first half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
AP File Photo
G Joe Bamisile
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: VCU
Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) drives to the basket past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
G Brandon Betson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa guard Brandon Betson (11) goes up for a shot while South Florida guard Tyler Harris (2) defends during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
F Kalib Boone
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: UNLV
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) goes up for a basket while TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) and guard Micah Peavy (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma State and TCU at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
F Keylan Boone
Previous schools: OSU and Pacific Transfer destination: UNLV
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots next to Pacific guard Keylan Boone during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
AP File Photo
C Charles Chukwu
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) attempts to knock the ball away from Tulsa center Charles Chukwu (15) as he attempts grab a rebound during the first half during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and Houston at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
F Moussa Cisse
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Moussa Cisse (33) dunks the ball as Eastern Washington Eagles forward Angelo Allegri (13) hits him in the face during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Eastern Washington Eagles in the second round of the NIT at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2023. Oklahoma State won 71-60.
Photo via The Oklahoman
G Bijan Cortes
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Wichita State
Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP File Photo
F Tim Dalger
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa forward Tim Dalger (10) grabs a rebound over South Florida center Russel Tchewa (54) during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Le'Tre Darthard
Previous school: Utah Valley Transfer destination: OU
BYU guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) drives around Utah Valley guard Le'Tre Darthard (1) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Orem, Utah.
AP File Photo
G Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) jumps to catch a rebound during the first half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR, Tulsa World
G Sterling Gaston-Chapman
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman (3) shoots over Memphis Tigers guard Jayden Hardaway (25) during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on January 29, 2023.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World
G Chauncey Gibson
Previous school: Clemson
Transfer destination: Tulsa
Tulsa World file photo
G Sam Griffin
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Wyoming
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots over Memphis Tigers forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (5) during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on January 29, 2023.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World
F Jacob Groves
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Virginia
Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) shoots over Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
G PJ Haggerty
Previous school: TCU Transfer destination: Tulsa
TCU guard PJ Haggerty (3) looks to pass the ball as Louisiana-Monroe guard Tyreke Locure (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.
AP File Photo
G Jarius Hicklen
Previous schools: North Florida and Oklahoma Baptist University
Transfer destination: OSU
Photo courtesy of OSU Athletics
F Jalen Hill
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: UNLV
Arkansas guards Ricky Council IV (1) and Nick Smith Jr. (3) defend Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
F John Hugley
Previous school: Pitt Transfer destination: OU
Pittsburgh's John Hugley (23) tries to get around Duke's Mark Williams (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
AP File Photo
C Nikita Konstantynovskyi
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane center Nikita Konstantynovskyi (center) tries control the ball as Oregon State Beavers forward Rodrigue Andela (left) and guard Gianni Hunt defend him during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 15, 2021.
Photo by BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
F Mike Marsh
Previous school: Jacksonville Transfer destination: OSU
Jacksonville forward Mike Marsh (12) shoots over Bellarmine forward Curt Hopf (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the championship game at the ASUN conference tournament Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
AP File Photo
G Javian McCollum
Previous school: Siena Transfer destination: OU
St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton (0) drives against Siena guard Javian McCollum (2) during the second half of an NCAA college Basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Olean N.Y.
AP File Photo
G Jalen Miller
Previous school: Rutgers Transfer destination: ORU
Rutgers guard Jalen Miller (2) looks to pass against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
AP File Photo
F Braeden Moore
Previous school: BYU
Transfer destination: ORU
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
F Patrick Mwamba
Previous school: ORU Transfer destination: TBA
ORU’s Patrick Mwamba launches a 3-point attempt during the Summit League Championship title game on Tuesday. Mwamba scored 17 first-half points and 20 overall as the Golden Eagles defeated North Dakota State 92-58.
AP File Photo
G Woody Newton
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Woody Newton (4) drives to the basket beside Eastern Washington Eagles guard Deon Stroud (5) during the second round of the NIT at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2023. Oklahoma State won 71-60.
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
G C.J. Noland
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Saint Louis
Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland (22) drives around West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
AP File Photo
G Anthony Pritchard
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Central Michigan
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) drives the ball to the net during the first half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR, Tulsa World
G Benny Schröder
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: George Washington
Oklahoma guard Benny Schroder, center, goes to the basket between Kansas City guard Jevin Sullivan (33) and guard Tyler Andrews in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
AP File Photo
F Bryant Selebangue
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa forward Bryant Selebangue (33) grabs a rebound over South Florida forward Dok Muordar (4) during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Javon Small
Previous school: East Carolina
Transfer destination: OSU
Tulsa World file photo
F Tyreek Smith
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: SMU
Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Tyreek Smith (23) blocks the shot of Eastern Washington Eagles guard Tyreese Davis (1) during a the second round of the NIT at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
G Rivaldo Soares
Previous school: Oregon Transfer destination: OU
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares (11) warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
AP File Photo
G Cobe Williams
Previous school: Louisiana Tech Transfer destination: Tulsa
Louisiana Tech guard Cobe Williams (24) drives to the basket against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
G Keaston Willis
Previous school: Louisiana Tech Transfer destination: Tulsa
Louisiana Tech guard Keaston Willis (0) brings the ball up court against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
