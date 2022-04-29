 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU Sports Extra podcast: Program in position to succeed as spring football wraps up

  • Updated
  • 0

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Kelly Hines talk about OSU's non-traditional spring game featuring new defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

Also discussed:

  • Kelly Hines rejoins the OSU beat after covering TU for the Tulsa World
  • Three Cowboy quarterbacks --- Spencer Sanders, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy --- all looked good in the spring game.
  • Defensive coordinator Derek Mason was open about talking about player preparation and more during spring season, and seems to have won players over so far.
  • Head coach Mike Gundy's evolution in the past decade: He seems comfortable being the face of the program. He can talk about "big picture things" after being around OSU for so long.
  • Coach Gundy has also spoken openly about administration support from President Shrum and Athletic Director Weiberg and the university being "equally invested" in OSU football success.
  • NFL Draft prospects for OSU players, including Wagoner High School graduate and Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

