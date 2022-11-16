 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OSU Sports Extra podcast: Predicting unpredictable Bedlam

  • Updated
  • 0

Spencer Sanders has said that he is going to play Saturday at OU. Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince discuss his impact on OSU's offense heading into Bedlam and how the Cowboys defense will matchup against the Sooners' running game. Plus, a basketball update as the men's team are going to the Bahamas (and $1 tickets for Tulsa tickets on Nov. 25). Kelly also talks about being a poll voter this season.

Related

Guerin Emig: What if Mike Gundy had signed with the Sooners instead of the Cowboys as a Midwest City golden boy?

With Bedlam's years numbered, OSU cites nonconference scheduling as the issue

People are also reading…

Guerin Emig: Bedlam '22 the same character evaluation for OU that Bedlam '09 was. Will this team learn from that one?

OU's Brent Venables heaps praise on 'incredibly experienced' OSU QB Spencer Sanders

Guerin Emig: Mike and Cale Gundy's brotherhood endures at a different, more difficult Bedlam

OSU notebook: After struggling to get quarterback pressure, the Cowboys defense recorded four sacks against ISU. What did Mike Gundy say about them Monday?

Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A pedicure, if he pleases, for OSU hero Spencer Sanders

OSU defense comes up big in bounce-back win against Iowa State

Guerin Emig: Unlike their Bedlam rivals, the Cowboys find a way

Contact

Kelly Hines: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Follow her stories

Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Facebook

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Nov. 14, 2022 video. Bedlam football will be Nov. 19 in Norman. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert