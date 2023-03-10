Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about the Cowboys' chances of making the NCAA Tournament after losing to Texas in the Big 12 quarterfinals. The team is "super-shorthanded" due to NCAA scholarship limitations and injuries, so even with a berth, OSU may not make a deep run. Also, is a 30-minute meet-and-greet with fans enough of a replacement for OSU's spring football game?
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio
Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify
Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter
March 9, 2023 video. The Oklahoma State Cowboys now await their postseason destination announcement on Selection Sunday. Video courtesy/Big 12 Conference
Photos: OSU falls to Texas in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) battles Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) shoots under pressure from Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) shoots under pressure from Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dylan Disu, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, right, battles Oklahoma State forwards Moussa Cisse (33) and Tyreek Smith (23) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson (1) drives under pressured by Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) shoots over Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) beats Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) to a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) pressures Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) and Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse, left, to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) and Oklahoma State guard Woody Newton (4) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) and Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) dunks the ball under pressure from Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!