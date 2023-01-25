 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU Sports Extra podcast: New defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo brings a 3-3-5 stack to Stillwater

  Updated
  • 0

"He has... all the intangibles you want in a coach or defensive coordinator, and I like the hire." Mike Gundy found his next Oklahoma State defensive coordinator from Division II program Gannon University: Bryan Nardo. Dean Ruhl talks about the 37-year-old hire, who brings a 3-3-5 stack to Stillwater; drawing comparisons to Iowa State’s defensive alignment. Plus, updates on basketball and wrestling.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Dean RuhlEmail | Twitter | Follow his stories

Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Facebook

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Dec. 21, 2022 video. Wednesday was the first day class of 2023 commits could signing NLIs with college football programs. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
