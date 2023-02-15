Turnovers and defensive slips seemed to doom the Cowboys against Kansas. In this week's episode, Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about OSU basketball learning to play without Avery Anderson; the performances of Tulsa's own Bryce Thompson and Kalib Boone; and more. Plus, more on the wrestling team as Tulsa's BOK Center will host both the Big 12 and NCAA wrestling championships in March.
