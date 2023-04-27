Keiton Page’s college career ended a decade ago, with 1,651 career points for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which ranks 10th in school history. He is now OSU's director of player development, and talks with Dean Ruhl about the recent changes in college sports with NIL, transfer portal the shot clock, and more from the perspective of a former college athlete.
