“The portal’s so crazy now, it’s hard to really get your arms around it,” OSU football coach Mike Gundy said. Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about Coach Gundy's ideas to change the transfer portal process. Also, transfers hit OSU basketball recently; what will the roster look like next year after Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson's announced departures? Other topics include Beggs graduate Kendal Beggs at the "rover" position; OSU's low recruiting budget and more.
April 3, 2023 video. The Cowboys are now in their third week of spring football practice. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
A look at OU, OSU, ORU and TU men's basketball transfers announced during the 2023 offseason
G Max Abmas
Previous school: ORU Transfer destination: TBA
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) takes a shot past North Dakota State Bison forward Joshua Streit (22) during the first half of a mens basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State at the Mabee Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
G Avery Anderson III
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Avery Anderson brings the ball up the court in Oklahoma State's game vs. Texas Tech on March 5, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Photo by Devin Lawrence Wilbur, For the Tulsa World
G Joe Bamisile
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) drives to the basket past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
G Brandon Betson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa guard Brandon Betson (11) goes up for a shot while South Florida guard Tyler Harris (2) defends during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
F Kalib Boone
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) goes up for a basket while TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) and guard Micah Peavy (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma State and TCU at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
C Charles Chukwu
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) attempts to knock the ball away from Tulsa center Charles Chukwu (15) as he attempts grab a rebound during the first half during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and Houston at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Bijan Cortes
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP File Photo
F Tim Dalger
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa forward Tim Dalger (10) grabs a rebound over South Florida center Russel Tchewa (54) during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) jumps to catch a rebound during the first half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR, Tulsa World
G Sterling Gaston-Chapman
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman (3) shoots over Memphis Tigers guard Jayden Hardaway (25) during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on January 29, 2023.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World
G Sam Griffin
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots over Memphis Tigers forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (5) during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on January 29, 2023.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World
F Jacob Groves
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) shoots over Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
F Jalen Hill
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Arkansas guards Ricky Council IV (1) and Nick Smith Jr. (3) defend Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
C Nikita Konstantynovskyi
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane center Nikita Konstantynovskyi (center) tries control the ball as Oregon State Beavers forward Rodrigue Andela (left) and guard Gianni Hunt defend him during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 15, 2021.
Photo by BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
G C.J. Noland
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Saint Louis
Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland (22) drives around West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
AP File Photo
G Anthony Pritchard
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Central Michigan
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) drives the ball to the net during the first half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR, Tulsa World
G Benny Schroder
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma guard Benny Schroder, center, goes to the basket between Kansas City guard Jevin Sullivan (33) and guard Tyler Andrews in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
AP File Photo
F Bryant Selebangue
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa forward Bryant Selebangue (33) grabs a rebound over South Florida forward Dok Muordar (4) during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Cobe Williams
Previous school: Louisiana Tech Transfer destination: Tulsa
Louisiana Tech guard Cobe Williams (24) drives to the basket against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
G Keaston Willis
Previous school: Louisiana Tech Transfer destination: Tulsa
Louisiana Tech guard Keaston Willis (0) brings the ball up court against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
