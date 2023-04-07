“The portal’s so crazy now, it’s hard to really get your arms around it,” OSU football coach Mike Gundy said. Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about Coach Gundy's ideas to change the transfer portal process. Also, transfers hit OSU basketball recently; what will the roster look like next year after Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson's announced departures? Other topics include Beggs graduate Kendal Beggs at the "rover" position; OSU's low recruiting budget and more.