OSU Sports Extra podcast: Gains and losses in transfer portal, plus 2023 recruiting class overview

  • Updated
  • 0

Early signing period is underway, as is transfer portal season. In this week's episode, new OSU beat writer Dean Ruhl discusses whether the Cowboys are at net-gain or net-loss at this point, and also what fans can expect with the 2023 recruiting class so far. Also, what did Mike Gundy say about the changes in college football with recruiting and transfers?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Dec. 21, 2022 video. Wednesday was the first day class of 2023 commits could signing NLIs with college football programs. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

