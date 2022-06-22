 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OSU Sports Extra podcast: Future bright for football, basketball, softball and baseball

  • Updated
  • 0

Kelly Hines returns to the Oklahoma State sports beat at the Tulsa World after eight years. In this episode, she speaks to Eli Lederman about coaching and leadership changes (and restaurant changes) during that time and more.

Also discussed:

  • Oklahoma State football one year ago did not have Big 12 championship game, nor Fiesta Bowl expectations. How does this bode for the 2022 season? Excitement similar to 2011?
  • After a bizarre spring, with lack of depth on offense and a new defensive coordinator in Derek Mason, what needs to happen to meet the higher OSU football expectations?
  • This is a huge year for quarterback Spencer Sanders. How will the offensive line protect him in 2022?
  • OSU men's basketball coach Mike Boynton is a great coach to lead the program past the NCAA sanction-shortened 2021-22 season. Looking forward to telling the players' stories leading up to next season.
  • Jacie Hoyt brings enthusiasm and excitement as the new OSU women's basketball coach. It should bring fans back to Gallagher-Iba Arena and more success in the coming seasons.
  • The latest, greatest year under OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski: Another sign of progress for the Cowgirls with a Big 12 tournament championship and the Women's College World Series semifinal berth. Will this program be the first to get an OSU women's national title?
  • Expectations were very high for OSU baseball, which fell in the NCAA Regional at home. However, the Cowboys have a lot of young talent, which bodes well for the program's future.

People are also reading…

Related content:

Despite successes, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders continues to push himself

Mike Boynton 'excited about the future' at OSU with 2021-22 campaign behind the Cowboys

Boynton preaches patience in a quiet (for now) Cowboys offseason

New OSU women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt: 'I am all in'

'This team was amazing': Gajewski, Cowgirls raised the bar at OSU once again in 2022

Cowboys' season ends with 7-3 regional loss to Arkansas

Guerin Emig: Why Derek Mason has easier adjustment as OSU defensive coordinator than Jim Knowles

OSU gives Mike Gundy a raise to $7.5 million, making him highest-paid Big 12 coach

Bill Haisten: Unimaginable a few years ago – OSU getting close to a $100 million budget

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Kelly Hines: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert