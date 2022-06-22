OSU Sports Extra podcast: Future bright for football, basketball, softball and baseball

Kelly Hines returns to the Oklahoma State sports beat at the Tulsa World after eight years. In this episode, she speaks to Eli Lederman about coaching and leadership changes (and restaurant changes) during that time and more.
Also discussed:
Oklahoma State football one year ago did not have Big 12 championship game, nor Fiesta Bowl expectations. How does this bode for the 2022 season? Excitement similar to 2011?
After a bizarre spring, with lack of depth on offense and a new defensive coordinator in Derek Mason, what needs to happen to meet the higher OSU football expectations?
This is a huge year for quarterback Spencer Sanders. How will the offensive line protect him in 2022?
OSU men's basketball coach Mike Boynton is a great coach to lead the program past the NCAA sanction-shortened 2021-22 season. Looking forward to telling the players' stories leading up to next season.
Jacie Hoyt brings enthusiasm and excitement as the new OSU women's basketball coach. It should bring fans back to Gallagher-Iba Arena and more success in the coming seasons.
The latest, greatest year under OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski: Another sign of progress for the Cowgirls with a Big 12 tournament championship and the Women's College World Series semifinal berth. Will this program be the first to get an OSU women's national title?
Expectations were very high for OSU baseball, which fell in the NCAA Regional at home. However, the Cowboys have a lot of young talent, which bodes well for the program's future.
After Oklahoma State's WCWS exit earlier this week, the Cowgirls didn't allow the losses to Texas obscure everything that came before them: another 48-win season, a Big 12 title and the Cowgirls' finest season yet under coach Kenny Gajewski.
As crucial as Kelly Maxwell's left arm and the bats of Sydney Pennington, Miranda Elish or Katelynn Carwile to the Cowgirls' best run of softball in 40 years, has been the evolution of coach Kenny Gajewski, the coach at the center of it all.