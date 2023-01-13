 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU Sports Extra podcast: Derek Mason taking sabbatical; who's the next defensive coordinator?

Moments after recording this week's OSU podcast episode, defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced that he was taking a sabbatical from coaching. Dean and Patrick talk about the timing of the announcement, plus potential replacements. Also, how big is the news that Eric Dailey Jr. is committed OSU basketball?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

After losing 16 players, is the OSU football program in crisis mode this offseason? Dean talks about the quarterback situation and more; plus women's basketball under new coach Jacie Hoyt.
