OSU Sports Extra podcast: Derek Mason taking sabbatical; who's the next defensive coordinator?

Moments after recording
, defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced that he was taking a sabbatical from coaching. Dean and Patrick talk about the timing of the announcement, plus potential replacements. Also, how big is the news that Eric Dailey Jr. is committed OSU basketball? this week's OSU podcast episode
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio
After losing 16 players, is the OSU football program in crisis mode this offseason? Dean talks about the quarterback situation and more; plus women's basketball under new coach Jacie Hoyt.
Photos: Derek Mason's career so far
Derek Mason
Derek Mason watches drills in Oklahoma State's first open practice of the spring on March 22, 2022 at the Sherman E. Smith practice center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Devin Lawrence Wilber
Derek Mason
Derek Mason is seen on the sidelines during an Oct. 31, 2020 game against Mississippi in Nashville, Tenn. Mason was fired during the 2020 season, and spent last season as defensive coordinator at Auburn before accepting the same position at Oklahoma State.
Wade Payne, AP file
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason speaks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason talks with cornerback Randall Haynie (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason pauses by a tribute to Osia Lewis, a defensive assistant for the Vanderbilt football team and longtime collegiate coach, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and LSU Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis died in May after a lengthy battle with liver cancer. He was 57.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Derek Mason
Then-Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason arrives at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. before a Nov. 2, 2019 game against South Carolina.
Sean Rayford, AP file
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason celebrates after Vanderbilt upset Missouri in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason reacts after being doused after his team defeated Tennessee in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Then-Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason (right) watches from the sideline during a Sept. 22, 2018 game against South Carolina. Mason is the new defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.
Mark Zaleski, AP
Derek Mason
Then-Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason celebrates with his team after a November 2017 win at Tennessee. Mason was recently named defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.
Wade Payne, AP file
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, center, celebrates with players after the team's win against Kansas State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt Won 14-7. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is dunked by defensive tackle Nifae Lealao (77) after Vanderbilt upset Tennessee 45-34 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason gets dunked by his payers after defeating Georgia 17-16 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, left, meets with Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 21-17. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is pulled back to the sideline as he protests a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 10-3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason directs players during an NCAA college football practice Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason waves to the fans after beating Massachusetts 34-31 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. It was the first win for Mason at Vanderbilt. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Derek Mason, center, talks with Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos, left, and athletic director David Williams, right, after Mason was introduced as the new Vanderbilt football coach during an NCAA college football news conference Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. Mason was previously the defensive coordinator at Stanford. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Derek Mason
Stanford defensive coordinator Derek Mason takes questions during a news conference on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013, in Los Angeles. Stanford faces Michigan State in the 100th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Derek Mason
In this Dec. 27, 2012 file photo, Stanford's defensive coordinator Derek Mason talks during a news conference in Los Angeles. Like the venture capitalists who visit this Silicon Valley campus searching for new ideas every year, about a half-dozen NFL teams sent coaches this offseason to see Mason, whose unit has become its own kind of innovator in the offensive-oriented Pac-12 Conference. Every coach wanted to know: Just what has been Stanford’s secret to slowing down read-option and hurry-up offenses? Mason swears there’s no magic formula. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Derek Mason
Stanford associate head coach and co-denfensive coordinator Derek Mason talks during a Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game news conference on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011, in Paradise Valley, Ariz. Stanford is scheduled to face Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
