OSU Sports Extra podcast: Defensive coordinator update; transfer portal overview; Bedlam basketball victory

  Updated
  • 0

Spring practice starts soon, so where is Oklahoma State on its defensive coordinator search? Dean Ruhl talks about candidates. Also, the transfer portal window closed Wednesday, and the Cowboys lost multiple starters. How will QB Spencer Sanders fare at Ole Miss? Plus, the OSU basketball team won Bedlam. Are the Cowboys a tournament team?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

