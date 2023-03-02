Downtown Tulsa's BOK Center will once again host the Big 12 wrestling championships, but will also host the NCAA championships this month. In this week's episode, Dean and Patrick discuss Sand Springs wrestler Daton Fix leading the Cowboys into the postseason; plus more on the $325 million athletics master plan. Which part of the plan should be prioritized? Also, basketball updates, including postseason chances for the men's team and upcoming Bedlam for the women.
On Monday, the Oklahoma State athletic department unveiled its future plans for upgrades to its facilities, including a new softball stadium and upgrades to Gallagher-Iba Arena, with estimated cost of $325 million.
This rendering shows an aerial view of the proposed new or renovated athletics facilities on the Oklahoma State University campus.
This rendering shows where the new facilities called for in the OSU athletics master plan will be on campus.
Aerial view of OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
The basketball facility, as part of the OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
The basketball facility, as part of the OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
This artist's rendering shows what the proposed Human Performance Innovation Complex could look like on the Oklahoma State University campus.
The Human Performance Innovation Complex, as part of the OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
The Indoor Track and Field Facility, as part of the OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
This artist's rendering shows the new softball facility that is part of the OSU athletics master plan.
This artist's rendering shows the plan for a Welcome Plaza outside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Welcome Plaza, as part of the OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
The wrestling facility, as part of the OSU athletics master plan. Image courtesy of Oklahoma State University
