Downtown Tulsa's BOK Center will once again host the Big 12 wrestling championships, but will also host the NCAA championships this month. In this week's episode, Dean and Patrick discuss Sand Springs wrestler Daton Fix leading the Cowboys into the postseason; plus more on the $325 million athletics master plan. Which part of the plan should be prioritized? Also, basketball updates, including postseason chances for the men's team and upcoming Bedlam for the women.