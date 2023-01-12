OSU Sports Extra podcast: Crisis situation for Cowboys football program?

After losing 16 players, is the Oklahoma State football program in crisis mode this offseason? Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk incoming and outgoing players, including quarterback Spencer Sanders' tweets. On the plus side, OSU women's basketball is on two-game winning streak (including No. 18 Baylor on the road) and got 11 players from the transfer portal since new coach Jacie Hoyt began. Are the Cowgirls a tournament team?