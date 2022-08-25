 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU Sports Extra podcast: Breaking down the running backs and defensive line

In the backfield, OSU seems set on starter Dominic Richardson. Beyond Richardson who might get carries? Given how Mike Gundy likes to split time at that position, it's an important question. Also, Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince take a closer look at OSU's standout defensive line, featuring star Collin Oliver.

Kelly Hines: Email | Twitter | Facebook

Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Facebook 

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

