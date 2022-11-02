OSU Sports Extra podcast: Bouncing back after 48-0; basketball season beginning

How can OSU football bounce back after the shocking 48-0 loss at Kansas State? Next up is a Kansas team looking for bowl-eligibility for the first time since 2008. Also, Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons.
