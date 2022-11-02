 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OSU Sports Extra podcast: Bouncing back after 48-0; basketball season beginning

  • Updated
  • 0

How can OSU football bounce back after the shocking 48-0 loss at Kansas State? Next up is a Kansas team looking for bowl-eligibility for the first time since 2008. Also, Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons.

Related

Oklahoma State No. 18 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

OSU preparing for a Kansas team seeking bowl eligibility

People are also reading…

Guerin Emig: Cowboys in one heck of a spot in K-State aftermath, and Mike Gundy helped put them there

OSU punter Tom Hutton announces conclusion of season, career

OSU football notebook: Run game inconsistencies telling of bigger issue

Mike Gundy on OSU's loss at Kansas State: 'They outcoached us'

Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: TCU is league's last College Football Playoff contender standing

Contact

Kelly Hines: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Follow her stories

Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Facebook

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Oct. 31, 2022 video. The Oklahoma State Cowboys next face the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 5. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert