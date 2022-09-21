OSU Sports Extra podcast: Bedlam is dead, at least for now

What does it all mean? Plus, recapping OSU's nonconference performance before next week's game at Baylor.
Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Facebook
Photos: Cowboys ignite early in 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon (0) runs for a touchdown during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Aden Kelley (71) takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Johnny Williams (20) in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State fans celebrate in the first half during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) looks to throw a pass first half during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7.Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Gunnar Gundy (12) looks to throw a pass in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Gunnar Gundy (12) rushes as Arkansas-Pine Bluf's Derrell Holston (25) chases him in the second half during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) celebrates a touchdown on a blocked field goal in second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, marching band at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff performs at halftime during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) celebrates his touchdown on a blocked field goal with Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Jewel Fletcher (13) receives a punt in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Jewel Fletcher (13) bobbles a punt in the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Gunnar Gundy (12) throws during the third quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State fans hold up their children to a Lion King theme during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) celebrates his touchdown on a blocked field in the second quarter with Jason Taylor II (25) and Jabbar Muhammad (7) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown in second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Cale Cabbiness (83) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Trace Ford (94) celebrates his touchdown on a block punt celebrates with Nickolas Martin (4) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Talyn Shettron (2) celebrates his touchdown with Cale Cabbiness (83) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown in second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State players celebrate after a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State players enter the field before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) jumps for a ball that was called a not catch in the second quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State cheer celebrate during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Raequan Prince (80) receives for a touchdown as Oklahoma State's Raymond Gay II (27) defends in the third quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Skyler Perry (11) throws a pass in the second quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) runs the ball in the second quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State fans cheer during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Gunnar Gundy (12) does a quarterback keeper during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) scores a touchdown in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium.Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) scores a touchdown as he his hit by Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Syncere Jones (1) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's John Paul Richardson (17) runs in for a touchdown in front of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Anas Luqman (91) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) runs in for a touchdown in front of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Isaac Peppers (5) and Chris Thornton (36) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's John Paul Richardson (17) reacts after a touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) scores a touchdown in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State blocks the field goal Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Cristofer Thompson (42) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU recovered the ball and ran it back for a touchdown. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Trace Ford (94) celebrates his touchdown on a blocked punt as Lyrik Rawls (6) and Nickolas Martin (4) react in the first quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Talyn Shettron (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Wankeith Akin Jr. (4) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Trace Ford (94) blocks the punt of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Thomas Reny (98) in the first quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Skyler Perry (11) throws a pass during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Trace Ford (94) points to fan as he scores a touchdown during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Mason Cobb (0) rushes as Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Skyler Perry (11) throws a pass during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) runs for a touchdown in the first half during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) picks up a blocked kick and returns it for a touchdown in the first half during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Korie Black (2) picks up a blocked kick and returns it for a touchdown in the first half during a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy greets fans during the Spirit Walk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy greets fans during the Spirit Walk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; A Oklahoma State marching band walks during the Spirit Walk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sarah Phipps
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cheerleaders walk in the Spirit Walk before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; The marching band walks during the Spirit Walk before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Head football coach Mike Gundy walks in the Spirit Walk before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Pistol Pete walks in the Spirit Walk before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; A young fan reaches out for a low five during the Spirit Walk before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cheerleaders walk in the Spirit Walk before a football game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansa at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan J. Fish
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!