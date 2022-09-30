 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU Sports Extra podcast: Baylor brings intriguing matchup in trenches

Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince preview the rematch of the 2021 Big 12 title game, which will be in Waco this weekend. How will quarterback Spencer Sanders fare against future NFL player Siaki Ika? How will the Cowboys defense deal with the Baylor's atypical (for the Big 12) offense? Both programs appear to be built for sustained success. Plus, talking about the rest of the conference so far this football season, and a look ahead to OSU men's basketball season.

