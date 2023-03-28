Mike Gundy has been in a very good mood the past few weeks. Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about OSU spring football practice so far, from an optimistic head coach to a new defensive coordinator in Bryan Nardo. Plus, OSU basketball will have some notable freshman coming in the offseason. Will Mike Boynton still look to the transfer portal for more experienced newcomers? How many current players may look to transfer?
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell stands with the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. (5) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner kisses the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) carries the ball between Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith and safety Kamo'i Latu (13) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State cornerback Dylahn McKinney (8) knocks the ball away from Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel (13) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) scores a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) makes the catch in front of Wisconsin cornerback Avyonne Jones during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. intercepts the football in front of Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. celebrates with Ricardo Hallman (2), Alexander Smith (11), and Amaun Williams (31) after intercepting the football against Oklahoma State during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State defensive end Nathan Latu (92) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen kisses the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs away from Oklahoma State defensive tackle Xavier Ross (56) and linebacker Lamont Bishop during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State linebacker Lamont Bishop (11) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) scores a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell reacts to a call during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis (3) dives for a pass next to Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Dean Engram during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) throws a pass from between Oklahoma State linebackers Xavier Benson (1) and Lamont Bishop (11) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) tries to fend off Oklahoma State linebacker Lamont Bishop during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike dives for the end zone in front of Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (2) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf rolls out against during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel (13) during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
