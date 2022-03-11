 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OSU Sports Extra: Mike Boynton's presence at Big 12 Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Plus, Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman talk about the future of Tulsa players Keylan and Kalib Boone and Bryce Thompson and the rest of the Cowboys basketball roster; OSU parting ways with women's basketball coach Jim Littell; the state of the wrestling program and more.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NBA coaches with over 1,000 career wins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert