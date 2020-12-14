OSU sophomore finishes 13th

Buoyed by a second-round eagle and a weekend of solid golf, Oklahoma State sophomore Maja Stark carded a 5-over 289 to finish in a tie for 13th at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Playing in her first career major, Stark posted seven birdies to go with that Friday eagle at the Champions Golf Club. She finished in a tie for the second-best amateur in the field behind only Texas senior Kaitlyn Papp, who was two strokes better and finished in tie for ninth.

With rounds of 70-72-73-74, Stark bested three former Cowgirls in the field, including 2018 ANA Inspiration winner, Pernilla Lindberg, who finished in a tie for 58th. Caroline Masson and Caroline Hedwall also participated in the event but did not make the cut.

-- From staff reports