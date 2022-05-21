Cowgirls hustle past Nebraska to advance in softball regional

STILLWATER — A four-run fourth inning lifted Oklahoma State out of a brief deficit against Nebraska and ahead of the Cornhuskers for good in NCAA softball regional action on Saturday.

The Cowgirls will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday against North Texas needing one more win to advance to a super regional next week. North Texas defeated Nebraska on Saturday evening.

“Obviously, the bottom line is win,” Gajewski said. “We’re 2-0 in the catbird seat, so really cool.”

First baseman Hayley Busby doubled to right to score Karli Petty for OSU’s first run in the second. After the Huskers scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, Busby sparked the Cowgirls’ four-run burst in the bottom of the inning. She reached base, moved up to second, then took off for third on Kiley Naomi’s grounder to shortstop. When the third baseman mishandled the throw, Busby gambled and rushed to home plate to tie the game.

“I’m not that fast,” Busby admitted. “Not super slow … but I get to play with my eyes … I feel like when you get a good read on the ball, it doesn’t matter how fast you are as long as you’re playing with your eyes.”

The play resembled one Busby had made against Fordham on Friday night, when she stole home to put the Cowgirls up 5-0.

“Well I told her (Busby), ‘stop, stop, stop,’ and she saw it well again, so I was good,” said Gajewski. “Again, like, I’m there to coach and guide, but I’ve told these kids … do not be a robot. Play with your eyes. You guys are good players. That’s why you’re here.”

The Cowgirls also stole a season-high five bases in the game.

Busby finished the day with a season-high three hits in three at-bats, including two RBI to lead the Cowgirls. It was one of her best showcases of the season so far. Busby had, by her own admission, been in a slump headed into Saturday’s game.

“(Busby) continues to get better here when we need her the very most,” Gajewski said. “I talked to her a little while back … The message was, ‘it’s a new season, and I know that the first part hasn’t gone exactly the way you may have imagined it … What you will remember is how you finish.’

“It’s cool to see her (Busby) just being very consistent. She’s had a lot of good at-bats here over the last, probably, three weekends now,” Gajewski said.

Meanwhile, Morgan Day (12-4) had a “good, not great” day on the mound, by Gajewski’s standard. She pitched all seven innings but gave up “too many free passes”, including a hit-by-pitch and four runs.

“All in all, good defense again. That seems to be the M.O. of this team, and the offense just continues to do some nice things,” Gajewski said. “We just gotta be better with runners on-base.”

OKLAHOMA STATE 7, NEBRASKA 4

Nebraska 000 200 2 — 4 5 1

Oklahoma State 010 411 X — 7 11 0

Wallace, Kinney (4) and Raley; Day and Cottrill. W: Day (12-4). L: Wallace (17-7). HR: NEB, Andrews (20).