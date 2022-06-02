OSU softball
The Sooners and Cowgirls descend on Oklahoma City with title dreams again in 2022 as both teams head back to the Women's College World Series starting Thursday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.
OSU baseball lands No. 7 national seed, will host Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in regional
It will be the first regional at O’Brate Stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a capacity of 8,000.
Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma State clinched a third straight trip to the Women's College World Series, the school announced a contract extension for Kenny Gajewski that will keep the Cowgirls' seventh-year coach in Stillwater through 2027.
As crucial as Kelly Maxwell's left arm and the bats of Sydney Pennington, Miranda Elish or Katelynn Carwile to the Cowgirls' best run of softball in 40 years, has been the evolution of coach Kenny Gajewski, the coach at the center of it all.
Oklahoma State jumped to an early lead and rode the pitching from Morgan Day and Kelly Maxwell in a 5-1, Super Regional clinching win over the visiting Tigers on Friday night.
Oklahoma State will host its first NCAA Regional at O'Brate Stadium and its fourth home regional since 2014 in Stillwater from June 3-6.
As part of a Big 12 Conference announcement of early season and special date selections for the 2022 football season, kickoff times and/or network designations for a total of nine Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football games for the fall were released Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma State (38-19) plays No. 5 seed Texas on Saturday, needing two wins to advance to the championship game.
Oklahoma State left hander Kelly Maxwell struck out 13 Tigers and tossed her 18th complete game of the season, pitching the Cowgirls to within a game of the Women's College World Series Thursday night.