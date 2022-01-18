 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU softball opens at No. 3 in preseason top 25; Sooners earn top spot
0 Comments
editor's pick

OSU softball opens at No. 3 in preseason top 25; Sooners earn top spot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU vs. Texas Softball 039 (copy)

Hayley Busby high fives Kenny Gajewski during the NCAA Softball Tournament - Stillwater Super Regional on May 28, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, For the Tulsa World

July 1, 2021 video. During his introductory press conference, Chad Weiberg talked about improving existing facilities. COURTESY/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — A year after Oklahoma State’s most successful season under coach Kenny Gajewski, the Cowgirls will open their 2022 campaign next month as a top five team in the nation.

OSU opened at No. 3 in the D1Softball.com preseason top 25 released Tuesday morning. The Cowgirls’ second preseason top 10 ranking since 1994 comes following a 48-win campaign in 2021 that saw OSU reach a second consecutive College World Series and finish ranked fifth in the nation.

Reigning national champion Oklahoma opens the 2022 season as the nation’s top ranked team, followed by No. 2 Alabama. Behind OSU, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Florida round out the top five. No. 9 Texas joins the Sooners and Cowgirls among the Big 12 Conference’s top 25 representatives.

OSU opens its 2022 season with three, five-game events in the month of February beginning with a meeting against Arizona State on Feb. 10 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowgirls’ home slate kicks off on March 4 with a doubleheader against Stanford at Cowgirl Stadium ahead of meetings with Depaul and Minnesota on March 6.

Big 12 play opens with a home series against Texas Tech from March 25-27 before a visit from Tulsa on March 30. The Cowgirls host Texas from April 22-24 and close the regular season with a three-game set at OU.

The Big 12 Tournament will take place in Oklahoma City on May 13 and 14.

The Cowgirls return the OSU’s all-time home run leader Sydney Pennington and third-team All-American Hayley Busby to a lineup that finished third in the Big 12 in runs scored a year ago. And the Cowgirls enter 2022 bolstered by transfers with pitchers Miranda Elish (Texas) and Morgan Day (Illinois State) catcher Julia Cottrill (Florida) and infielder Morgyn Wynne (Kansas).

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: OU football staff addition; QB transfer portal and basketball update

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert