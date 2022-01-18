OSU softball opens at No. 3 in preseason top 25; Sooners earn top spot

STILLWATER — A year after Oklahoma State’s most successful season under coach Kenny Gajewski, the Cowgirls will open their 2022 campaign next month as a top five team in the nation.

OSU opened at No. 3 in the D1Softball.com preseason top 25 released Tuesday morning. The Cowgirls’ second preseason top 10 ranking since 1994 comes following a 48-win campaign in 2021 that saw OSU reach a second consecutive College World Series and finish ranked fifth in the nation.

Reigning national champion Oklahoma opens the 2022 season as the nation’s top ranked team, followed by No. 2 Alabama. Behind OSU, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Florida round out the top five. No. 9 Texas joins the Sooners and Cowgirls among the Big 12 Conference’s top 25 representatives.

OSU opens its 2022 season with three, five-game events in the month of February beginning with a meeting against Arizona State on Feb. 10 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowgirls’ home slate kicks off on March 4 with a doubleheader against Stanford at Cowgirl Stadium ahead of meetings with Depaul and Minnesota on March 6.