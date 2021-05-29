OSU softball falls to Texas, Super Regional tied 1-1

The Cowgirls also had two home runs in this one, from Naomi and Sydney Pennington, but both were solo shots off of Texas starter Shea O’Leary (16-5), who only allowed three hits.

“I love home runs, I don’t mind it, it just is what it is; however you can score runs, you score runs,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We’re a team that really prides ourselves on quality at-bats, and I looked up in the fourth inning, we only had four of them. That was the irritating thing. O’Leary kept us off-balance and did the best job I’ve seen her do, throwing change-ups, off-speeds, for strikes. That was really the difference in this game.”

Naomi gave OSU the early lead with her 14th home run of the season, a solo shot with one out in the top of the third inning that just made it over the left center field wall.

“First pitch, I saw fastball and I didn’t really want to wait for the change-up to come, so I put a good swing on that outside pitch and was able to get enough power with the wind coming in and just get it over the fence,” Naomi said of her home run. “You want to be the first one to score and try and get some momentum going.”