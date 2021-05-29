OSU softball falls to Texas, Super Regional tied 1-1

STILLWATER — The long ball giveth, and the long ball taketh away.
On Friday, Oklahoma State won Game 1 of its softball Super Regional against Texas thanks to four home runs. But in Game 2, it was Texas who benefited most from going deep.
A three-run sixth inning powered by home runs from Jordyn Whitaker and Mary Iakopo snapped a 1-1 tie and led the Longhorns to a 4-2 victory Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium.
The Texas victory ties the best-of-three series at 1-1 and forces a deciding Game 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday. The winner will advance to the eight-team Women’s College World Series, which begins Thursday in Oklahoma City, and face Georgia, which defeated No. 4 seed Florida two games to none in their Super Regional.
“We just have to come out tomorrow with some high-intensity energy,” said OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi, who gave the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead with a one-out, solo home run in the third inning. “We just have to come together with that mindset. We know Texas is going to put up that fight, so we have to come with a little bit more than today, just because it could possibly be our last game, so you want to lay it all out on the line and give it all you have.”
OSU (46-10) had won all five previous meetings between the teams this season, including 6-1 on Friday, when all of OSU’s runs were scored off of home runs.
The Cowgirls also had two home runs in this one, from Naomi and Sydney Pennington, but both were solo shots off of Texas starter Shea O’Leary (16-5), who only allowed three hits.
“I love home runs, I don’t mind it, it just is what it is; however you can score runs, you score runs,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We’re a team that really prides ourselves on quality at-bats, and I looked up in the fourth inning, we only had four of them. That was the irritating thing. O’Leary kept us off-balance and did the best job I’ve seen her do, throwing change-ups, off-speeds, for strikes. That was really the difference in this game.”
Naomi gave OSU the early lead with her 14th home run of the season, a solo shot with one out in the top of the third inning that just made it over the left center field wall.
“First pitch, I saw fastball and I didn’t really want to wait for the change-up to come, so I put a good swing on that outside pitch and was able to get enough power with the wind coming in and just get it over the fence,” Naomi said of her home run. “You want to be the first one to score and try and get some momentum going.”
Texas (43-13) tied it in the bottom of the fifth on Janae Jefferson’s two-out RBI single up the middle that scored Parker from second. OSU starter Kelly Maxwell (15-4) had allowed a leadoff single to Jefferson in the first inning and then not another hit until Parker’s single with one out in the fifth.
Maxwell then surrendered a home run to Whitaker to lead off the top of the sixth. Taylor Ellsworth followed with a double to center field, and one batter later, Ellsworth scored when Iakopo drilled an opposite field shot over the right field wall for a two-run dinger.
After walking the next batter, Logan Simunek relieved Maxwell, who allowed four runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.
“I don’t think Kelly executed the pitch exactly in the location, credit Whitaker for doing that,” Gajewski said. “I think Kelly was starting to wear down, but it’s hard to take a kid out when you’re cruising along.”
Former Sand Springs star Sydney Pennington led off the seventh with a towering blast that barely stayed inside the left field foul pole to pull the Cowgirls back to within two runs. It was Pennington’s 13th of the season and extended her career OSU record to 37.
But OSU was unable to put another runner on base against O’Leary, who got the complete-game victory, giving up two runs on just three hits, while walking one, hitting a batter and striking out five.
The Cowgirls will have another shot at her on Sunday, because Texas coach Mike White announced that O’Leary would also start Game 3.