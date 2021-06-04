OSU softball falls to James Madison at Women's College World Series

Gajewski said he watched the replay of the tag at home plate over and over again before speaking with the media in the postgame Zoom.

“Just credit (Odicci Alexander) for doing what athletes do. Doing what big-time players do,” Gajewski said. “They just make plays. We screwed it up. That’s the bottom line. She just made us pay. We hesitated at third, there was no need to hesitate, it was a safety squeeze and it’s lessons learned. We got a young kid out there in Scottie and I’ll put her right back out there again. It’s part of what this is all about. If she doesn’t hesitate, she doesn’t even have to slide, she’s safe easy. But credit Odicci, she just made an incredible, athletic play that you just don’t see pitchers make, and I wish we could have it back, but we can’t, so it’s the way it goes.”

James Madison scored in the first inning when Madison Naujokas hit a grounder to OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle and reached first on a throwing error that allowed Alexander to score with two outs. Kate Gordon pushed the lead to 2-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning.

It was the second home run of the World Series for Gordon. She scored the go-ahead run with a homer in the eighth inning that lifted the Dukes to a 4-3 win over No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in the opening game on Thursday.