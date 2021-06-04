OSU softball falls to James Madison at Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State found itself in another close game in its second Women’s College World Series game on Friday, but the Cowgirls fell one run short of defeating James Madison.
The Dukes are now 2-0 in their first-ever World Series appearance after beating OSU 2-1 at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Cowgirls will play their next game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Arizona vs. Florida State elimination game that is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
“We’re going to correct our mistakes here tonight,” OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “This evening we’ll talk about that, just real quick and then let them get to sleep and get some rest. …These kids, their season is on the line, you know what I mean? They don’t want to go home. We’re ready to take the next steps.”
The Cowgirls had a chance to tie or take the lead with runners on second and third base with nobody out in the seventh inning but couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity. Scotland David reached third on an obstruction call during a rundown between second and third. Meanwhile, Reagan Wright advanced to second during the play.
After a pop-out for the first out, OSU nearly scored on a Chelsea Alexander squeeze bunt. JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander made a huge play, fielding the bunt and making a diving tag on David at home plate to prevent the run. The Dukes sealed the win on a Kiley Naomi pop-up on the following at-bat.
Gajewski said he watched the replay of the tag at home plate over and over again before speaking with the media in the postgame Zoom.
“Just credit (Odicci Alexander) for doing what athletes do. Doing what big-time players do,” Gajewski said. “They just make plays. We screwed it up. That’s the bottom line. She just made us pay. We hesitated at third, there was no need to hesitate, it was a safety squeeze and it’s lessons learned. We got a young kid out there in Scottie and I’ll put her right back out there again. It’s part of what this is all about. If she doesn’t hesitate, she doesn’t even have to slide, she’s safe easy. But credit Odicci, she just made an incredible, athletic play that you just don’t see pitchers make, and I wish we could have it back, but we can’t, so it’s the way it goes.”
James Madison scored in the first inning when Madison Naujokas hit a grounder to OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle and reached first on a throwing error that allowed Alexander to score with two outs. Kate Gordon pushed the lead to 2-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning.
It was the second home run of the World Series for Gordon. She scored the go-ahead run with a homer in the eighth inning that lifted the Dukes to a 4-3 win over No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in the opening game on Thursday.
Alexander only allowed three OSU hits one day after holding OU’s talented offense at bay. Friday was just the fourth time this season that OSU failed to score at least two runs. Alexander only allowed one hit after four innings before the Cowgirls finally got on board at the top of the fifth.
Wright singled to first and eventually scored from second base on a Chelsea Alexander RBI single that cut the JMU lead to 2-1.
The Dukes started the bottom of the fifth with two singles before Kelly Maxwell replaced Eberle on the mound. She got an out on a pop-up before striking out the next five batters to keep the JMU lead at one heading into the seventh inning.
The Cowgirls weren’t planning to dwell on the tough loss for too long.
“We’ve just got to keep playing our game,” Chelsea Alexander said. “We play with a chip on our shoulder and so does JMU. I think you saw that tonight. They’re hot, so we just got to wipe that game out of our mind and come back fighting. We’re really good or we wouldn’t be here. So as long as we play our game, I think we’ll be all right.”
James Madison 2, Oklahoma State 1
OSU;000;010;0;—;1;3;1
JMU;101;000;x;—;2;7;1
Alexander and Bernett; Eberle, Maxwell (5) and Wright. W: Alexander 18-1. L: Eberle 26-4. HR: Gordon.