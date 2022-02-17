OSU softball: Cowgirls return to diamond after opening season 4-1

Record: 4-1

Looking ahead: The seventh-ranked Cowgirls venture to the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational for a five-game slate featuring matchups with three teams inside D1 Softball’s Top 25 this weekend.

Both games of Friday’s doubleheader with No. 19 Michigan (9 a.m.) and No. 21 LSU (3 p.m.) will be broadcast on ESPNU. Saturday’s pair against South Florida (12:30 p.m.) and No. 5 Washington (5 p.m.) and Sunday’s finale with Northwestern (8:30 a.m.) will stream on ESPN+.

Looking back: OSU opened 4-1 at Arizona State’s Kajikawa Classic last week with wins over the Sun Devils, Utah, California Baptist and Missouri State. The Cowgirls' lone defeat came against No. 14 Duke.

Notable: Pitcher Kelly Maxwell struck out 21 batters in 11 scoreless innings across three appearances last week. … OSU is winless in three previous all-time meetings with Michigan. … Outfielder Chyenne Factor leads OSU with two home runs through five games, including her walk-off blast to beat Utah on Feb. 11. … Transfer catcher Julia Cottrill has reached base six times (four hits, two walks) in nine plate appearances.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World