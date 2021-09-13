OSU softball adds two-way star Miranda Elish

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State softball announced the addition 2020 Softball America Shortened Season National Player of the Year Miranda Elish on Monday.

The announcement comes after Elish — who previously played at Oregon and Texas before opting out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns — verbally committed over the weekend to the Cowgirls for her final year of eligibility.

I am beyond blessed to be able to step onto the field one last time as a Cowgirl🤠 These coaches, players and fans are special and I couldn't thank @OSUcoachG for this opportunity. Counting down the days til I see everyone in 2022🧡 #GoPokes https://t.co/X1ouakoFYJ — Miranda (@elish_miranda) September 13, 2021

A two-time All-American from Crown Point, Ind., Elish brings two-way talent to Stillwater. In the shortened 2020 season, she finished 11-3 with a 1.25 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 84.0 inning in the circle and hit .370 with four home runs and 19 RBI with the Longhorns.