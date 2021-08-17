OSU Soccer: Boasting familiar faces, No. 16 Cowgirls look to go further in 2021

STILLWATER — Nine starters return from last year. Five All-Big 12 selections are back. And Oklahoma State retains the scorers of all 40 goals the Cowgirls tallied last season.
Plenty of familiar faces are around head coach Colin Carmichael’s program in 2021, but his OSU team doesn’t intend to look the same this fall.
“We had a really good year last year, but we don’t want to settle,” senior midfielder Grace Yochum said Tuesday. “We want to get better and go farther. That’s the mindset.”
The Cowgirls hold high hopes on the heels of their third-ever Sweet 16 appearance at the NCAA Tournament, entering the 2021 campaign with an optimism bolstered by a deep cast of returnees.
Things kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against UTSA at Neal Patterson Stadium.
Defenders Hannah Webb, Charmé Morgan and Kim Rodriguez, and forward Gabriella Coleman each opted into an extra year of eligibility, and they lead a veteran group that includes Yochum and forward Olyvia Dowell, the duo that finished as the Big 12’s joint top scorers with 12 goals apiece a year ago. Missing only midfielder Camy Huddleston and goalkeeper Emily Plotz from last season’s squad, OSU is talented and experienced, and preseason rankings reflect it; the Cowgirls open ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll and are picked to finish third in the Big 12, behind West Virginia and TCU.
If OSU is to better last season’s third-place finish in the conference and Sweet 16 run, its steely core of upperclassmen will lead the way.
“I think it’s fair to say that the success or failure of this season will be largely on the shoulders of that returning group,” Carmichael said.
The head coach, going into his 26th year, says it will be crucial for players further down the squad to improve if the Cowgirls are to make a jump.
Defenders Ally Jackson, Alex Morris and Summer Chaffin will each compete to break into the established back line; Megan Haines and Shyann McClary are expected to enter the mix in midfield. Carmichael sees immediate roles for freshman attack Logan Heausler, Samiah Phiri and Anna Hurley, too.
“The returners — what you see is what you get,” Carmichael said. “We hope they improve in the little areas we can help them with. The main improvement comes from our depth and some of those reserve players making jumps. If we’re doing our job and they’re working hard, they should.”
Freshmen will factor in at goalkeeper, too, where OSU is tasked with replacing Plotz, who finished with the second-best goals-against average in the Big 12 in her final season. In contention for the role are true freshman Evie Vitali and redshirt-freshman Ary Purifoy, each challenging sophomore Amber Lockwood to claim the starting spot.
Purifoy was unavailable when OSU dropped a preseason scrimmage to Missouri 1-0 on Aug. 12, while Lockwood and Vitali each played 45 minutes in the defeat. Carmichael did not reveal his plans for Thursday's opener on Tuesday, and indicated that the competition will likely play out into the early parts of the season.
“It’s kind of hard to judge them until you throw them into the situation,” Carmichael said. “We may have to give them all a taste of it before we can make a decision.”
The Cowgirls had a learning experience last year as they endured the Big 12 race with TCU and West Virginia, then saw the speed, skill and style on display by the top teams in the NCAA Tournament. This fall, with a mix of veterans and squad players with high expectations placed upon them, they plan to close those gaps.
"It gave us another motivation," defender Kionna Simon said. "They might have been better than us last year. But we’re going to be a completely different team this year."