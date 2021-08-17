OSU Soccer: Boasting familiar faces, No. 16 Cowgirls look to go further in 2021

If OSU is to better last season’s third-place finish in the conference and Sweet 16 run, its steely core of upperclassmen will lead the way.

“I think it’s fair to say that the success or failure of this season will be largely on the shoulders of that returning group,” Carmichael said.

The head coach, going into his 26th year, says it will be crucial for players further down the squad to improve if the Cowgirls are to make a jump.

Defenders Ally Jackson, Alex Morris and Summer Chaffin will each compete to break into the established back line; Megan Haines and Shyann McClary are expected to enter the mix in midfield. Carmichael sees immediate roles for freshman attack Logan Heausler, Samiah Phiri and Anna Hurley, too.

“The returners — what you see is what you get,” Carmichael said. “We hope they improve in the little areas we can help them with. The main improvement comes from our depth and some of those reserve players making jumps. If we’re doing our job and they’re working hard, they should.”