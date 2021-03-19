OSU snaps losing skid in NCAA Tournament

INDIANPOLIS — Mike Boynton, just moments after Oklahoma State’s 69-60 win over Liberty on Friday night, saluted Oral Roberts.

“Congratulations to coach Paul Mills and Oral Roberts from the good state of Oklahoma on their win today,” Boynton said.

Both schools snapped lengthy losing streaks in the NCAA Tournament. While the Cowboys’ skid hadn’t been as long (ORU last won in 1974), it felt good to snap a five-tournament losing streak dating back to 2009.

Fourth-seeded OSU victory sets up a Sunday game against No. 12 seed Oregon State. The Beavers upset No. 5 Tennessee 70-56 earlier on Friday.

Oklahoma State had suffered agonizing defeats in its past five NCAA Tournaments. There were upset losses (2010 to No. 10 Georgia Tech and 2013 against No. 12 Oregon) and close calls (No. 8 Gonzaga in 2014, No. 8 Oregon in 2015 and No. 7 Michigan in 2017.)

Those games were erased from memory as the Cowboys now play for a Sweet Sixteen bid for the first time since 2005.

Avery Anderson was still cutting his basketball teeth when OSU last made it to the tournament’s second weekend. What does it mean to the sophomore guard to help get this victory for teammates like junior Isaac Likekele?

“I’m just so happy to see him do what he does on the court and play through all the injuries that he’s having and being a good teammate,” said Anderson, who scored a game-high 21 points. “It’s just also seeing the team win. I saw the season when they took all those losses. It’s just good to get a new team in and work.”​

