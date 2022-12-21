OSU signing day: Breaking down the Cowboys' early signing day class

What happened Wednesday?

Oklahoma State signed 17 players in its 2023 recruiting class, ranking 41st nationally and seventh in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.

The Cowboys started Wednesday morning expected to sign 16 players, gaining one more with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M defensive lineman Iman Oates signing late. OSU added five defensive backs and four offensive linemen in the class, as well as three in-state signees — Stillwater’s JaKobe Sanders, Del City’s Jaedon Foreman and Edison High turned NEO defensive lineman Iman Oates.

Seven of OSU’s recruits come from the state of Texas and one from Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, Nebraska, Georgia, Arizona and Australia.

What’s to come?

Coach Mike Gundy said there is still uncertainty for what the roster will look like following the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, and was unable to say specifically what the Cowboys might target in the transfer portal or national signing day in February.

“We don’t know exactly who will be on our team in two weeks,” Gundy said. “So we have to wait to balance those numbers out.”

Who is the headliner in the Cowboys' 2023 class?

Zane Flores, quarterback (Gretna, Nebraska): At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Flores possesses several Nebraska high school state records and a strong arm. Gundy said Flores has improved his mobility over the past year and with no clear starter for next season, Flores could have his shot at competing to be the starting quarterback.

Who is the sleeper?

Camron Heard, wide receiver (Houston, Texas): At 6-foot, 160 pounds, Heard will need to grow into his body, but the quarterback turned receiver could become a nightmare for opponents. He rushed for more than 3,000 yards at Furr High School and is considered “very athletic” by Gundy.

Who could make an immediate impact?

Lardarius Webb Jr., defensive back: Webb Jr. comes to Stillwater with two years of junior college experience after playing at Jones College in Ellisville, Miss. With the secondary again being ravaged by transfers this season, Webb Jr. could be a solution for the Cowboys heading in to next season. His experience and age support that idea.