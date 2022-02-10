OSU signee, national runner of the year Natalie Cook has eyes on Stillwater arrival

STILLWATER — Natalie Cook didn’t know what to expect from her visit to Oklahoma State.

But after the star runner from Flower Mound, Texas, toured OSU’s team facilities, ate popsicles with her future teammates and dined with coach Dave Smith in assistant coach Anna Boyert-Thorp’s kitchen, Cook felt at home.

Her first and only trip to campus was enough to convince Cook to pledge her future to Stillwater, opting for OSU over the likes of Texas and Colorado.

“The program is really welcoming,” Cook said. “I know they’re going to take really good care of me. I love the teammates there, as well. They’re all like one big happy family.”

Cook committed to OSU in October and will begin competing with the program next fall. Last week, the OSU signee was named Gatorade’s National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year in the wake of a prolific senior season.

Cook helped Flower Mound to a second consecutive 6A state championship in the fall. She claimed the individual state title at the same event, crossing the finish line 56 seconds ahead of the runner-up. But Cook’s most significant achievements this past season came on the national scale.