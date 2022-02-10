OSU signee, national runner of the year Natalie Cook has eyes on Stillwater arrival

STILLWATER — Natalie Cook didn’t know what to expect from her visit to Oklahoma State.
But after the star runner from Flower Mound, Texas, toured OSU’s team facilities, ate popsicles with her future teammates and dined with coach Dave Smith in assistant coach Anna Boyert-Thorp’s kitchen, Cook felt at home.
Her first and only trip to campus was enough to convince Cook to pledge her future to Stillwater, opting for OSU over the likes of Texas and Colorado.
“The program is really welcoming,” Cook said. “I know they’re going to take really good care of me. I love the teammates there, as well. They’re all like one big happy family.”
Cook committed to OSU in October and will begin competing with the program next fall. Last week, the OSU signee was named Gatorade’s National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year in the wake of a prolific senior season.
Cook helped Flower Mound to a second consecutive 6A state championship in the fall. She claimed the individual state title at the same event, crossing the finish line 56 seconds ahead of the runner-up. But Cook’s most significant achievements this past season came on the national scale.
She earned a national championship at the RunningLane Cross Country Championships on the first weekend of December with a scorching time of 16 minutes, 3.93 seconds, the fastest 5-kilometer finish in the nation this year. A week later, Cook claimed another national title at the Eastbay Cross Country National Finals, becoming the first high school runner on the women’s side to win national championships in the same cross country season.
Cook closed the season with three 5K finishes under 16:40, a mark eclipsed on four other times across the nation during the 2021 season.
“All these great athletes listed on the award and won it. It's an honor to have won the award,” Cook said. “It’s been a long couple of months. Really hard. But I’m really happy with how I did this season.”
Cook’s trailblazing season came after a year without almost any competitive running. A stress fracture in a foot kept Cook from the course for nearly a full 12 months after her sophomore season at Flower Mound.
“It was really hard mentally to take a year off,” she said. “I was very motivated coming back, knowing this was my last season.”
The injury forced Cook to change her practice habits. She cut her weekly mileage, dropping from 30 to 40 miles a week to 15 to 20 to lessen the physical toll of running. In place of those extra miles, Cook added low-impact cardio activities such as swimming and biking.
Boosted by her new regimen, Cook produced one of the most successful cross country seasons of any high schooler in the nation.
“Cutting back on mileage helped a lot,” she said. “I used to have a lot of injuries. Little small injuries. Supplementing the miles for cross-training helped a lot to stay consistent.”
Cook will embark on her senior track and field season later this month before she joins the program at OSU. Down the road, she hopes to compete professionally, like her mother, Melissa Gulli-Cook, who ran for New Balance.
“To be able to follow in her footsteps would be really cool,” Cook said.
Shorter aspirations lie with her time in Stillwater, where Cook plans to arrive with lofty goals.
“My goal for our team is to win NCAAs on our home course because it’s going to be at our home course. I know we can do it with the team we’re building there.”