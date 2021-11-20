OSU shuts down Texas Tech in 23-0 victory

LUBBOCK, Texas — Recent history repeated itself Saturday night.
For a third consecutive week, Oklahoma State faced and neutralized a surging quarterback — this time Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith — and in turn shut down an opposing offense to cruise to a comfortable win.
The ninth-ranked Cowboys returned to the now well-worn formula in a 23-0 victory over the Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Saturday night, improving to 10-1 and securing their place in the program’s first Big 12 Conference title game on Dec. 4.
OSU (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) limited Tech to 108 yards of total offense one week after the Raiders poured 529 on Iowa State. Smith, the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, finished 9-for-28 for 83 yards and was replaced by true freshman Behren Morton in the third quarter before returning.
Spencer Sanders returned to the scene of his five-turnover nightmare in 2019 and delivered a composed performance, completing 19-of-38 passes for 239 yards, including 14-yard touchdown pass to John Paul Richardson before halftime. Tay Martin finished as OSU’s leading pass catcher with 130 yards on 7 catches.
Dominic Richardson led OSU with 84yards on 20 carries. Kicker Tanner Brown finished 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts.
The Cowboys reached their 10th 10-win season under coach Mike Gundy Saturday and host Oklahoma in Week 13 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
OSU limited Tech (6-5, 3-5) to 31 first-half yards and jumped to a 13-0 lead. Back-to-back sacks by Brendon Evers and Brock Martin on back-to-back plays derailed the Raiders’ second drive, and Tanner McCalister broke up Smith’s deep ball on fourth-and-5 one possession later.
The Raiders picked up just seven yards from their first 18 offensive plays, and OSU outgained Tech 166-17 through five drives. Yet the Cowboys led just 6-0 with 7:04 remaining in the first half as long drives on OSU’s first and fourth possessions sputtered in the red zone and made way for Brown’s field goals of 24 and 33 yards.
The Cowboys finally struck on their final drive of the half when Richardson — the true freshman receiver returned to his natural role at pass catcher and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown — his second of the season — to complete the 13-play, 80-yard drive that handed OSU a 13-0 lead at the break.
Richardson finished with a career-high six catches for 41 yards.
Brown added a 19-yard field with 9:49 to play in the third quarter after Smith’s fumble set OSU up at the Tech 25-yard line.
Smith was replaced Morton on the next possession and returned after two series, but neither of Tech’s rotating quarterbacks found any more success on the Cowboys after halftime as the Raiders gained 77 yards on 30% passing after the break. Tech finished with 25 yards on the ground, the second fewest the Cowboys have allowed in 2021.
Sanders extended OSU’s lead to 23-0 with a nine-yard rushing score — his fifth of the season — 34 seconds into the fourth quarter.