OSU shuts down Texas Tech in 23-0 victory

OSU limited Tech (6-5, 3-5) to 31 first-half yards and jumped to a 13-0 lead. Back-to-back sacks by Brendon Evers and Brock Martin on back-to-back plays derailed the Raiders’ second drive, and Tanner McCalister broke up Smith’s deep ball on fourth-and-5 one possession later.

The Raiders picked up just seven yards from their first 18 offensive plays, and OSU outgained Tech 166-17 through five drives. Yet the Cowboys led just 6-0 with 7:04 remaining in the first half as long drives on OSU’s first and fourth possessions sputtered in the red zone and made way for Brown’s field goals of 24 and 33 yards.

The Cowboys finally struck on their final drive of the half when Richardson — the true freshman receiver returned to his natural role at pass catcher and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown — his second of the season — to complete the 13-play, 80-yard drive that handed OSU a 13-0 lead at the break.

Richardson finished with a career-high six catches for 41 yards.

Brown added a 19-yard field with 9:49 to play in the third quarter after Smith’s fumble set OSU up at the Tech 25-yard line.