OSU shut out against Texas in opener of Big 12 baseball tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas — Pete Hansen tied a season-high with 12 strikeouts in 7⅔ scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, and No. 5 seed Texas beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-0 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Hansen (10-1) threw 122 pitches and didn't allow an extra-base hit. Tristan Stevens earned his second save of the season.

Austin Todd homered in the seventh for a 2-0 lead and Silas Ardoin added his 11th in the ninth for Texas (40-17), which had a program-record 110 homers during the regular season. Trey Faltine went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the seventh, and Ivan Melendez, the Big 12 player of the year with a nation-leading 28 homers, was 0 for 3.

Oklahoma State (36-19) was held scoreless for the first time since its regular-season opener against Vanderbilt on Feb. 18. The Cowboys swept the Longhorns in the regular season.

"We're all disappointed for sure. But you know you have a choice to evaluate performance, make the necessary adjustments, come back tomorrow with great results and play better. That's it. That's the challenge in front of us. So, we got to address it," OSU head coach Josh Holliday said.

"It was just one of those days where he kept us on pause, and we never got the play button pushed when it came to offense.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to play at 9 a.m. Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. They will face the loser of Wednesday afternoon's game between No. 1 seed TCU and No. 8 Baylor.

TEXAS 4, OKLAHOMA STATE 0

Texas;000;001;201;--;4;9;1

Oklahoma St.;000;000;000;--;0;3;1

Hansen, Stevents (8) and Ardoin; Mederson, Morrill (7) and Daugherty, Adkinson. W: Hansen (10-1). L: Mederos (3-4). S: Stevens (2). HR: UT, Todd (6), Ardoin(11).