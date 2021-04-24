OSU shows its depth with young talent shining in spring game

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State flexed its depth at the running back and receiver positions in the spring football game that ended with a 27-19 win for the Black team over the Orange squad on Saturday.
The game was split into two 20-minute halves in front of a listed attendance of 17,000 fans at Boone Pickens Stadium.
OSU fans got to see Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren in action for the first time and the 5-foot-8, 215-pound running back showed he could be an exciting athlete to watch. He completed an impressive hurdle over a defender and had multiple good runs that included the longest run of the day, a 38-yard play. He finished with 15 carries for 96 yards and had a 12-yard reception.
LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Warren are expected to be the top four running backs for OSU and each have enough talent to see quality playing time in the 2021 season. Brown only received a handful of carries Saturday while Jackson and Richardson didn’t play.
That allowed Tulsa native and former Bishop Kelley standout Zach Middleton to see more time on the field. The redshirt freshman was handed the most carries of any back and his production in the run and passing game should continue to allow OSU to be deep at the position.
He tallied 65 rushing yards on 19 carries with seven catches for 17 yards.
“I thought he handled himself really well,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Middleton. “He’s a young guy, but he’s been in the program a year so he’s gotten out of the newness of it and he really had a good spring and he showed today some physicality with taking quite a few hits. …We’re excited about him as he develops.”
Another young talent that helped show depth in the receiving room was true freshman Jaden Bray. The former Norman High School standout scored the first two touchdowns of the game on a 25-yard catch from quarterback Shane Illingworth and a 7-yard catch from Ethan Bullock. He also had a 48-yard catch, which was the second-longest reception of the day behind the 61-yard touchdown pass from Illingworth to redshirt freshman Rashod Owens. Owens finished with two catches for 75 yards.
Illingworth spoke highly of Bray after the game.
“He’s going out there and he’s running great routes,” Illingworth said. “I think routes first and foremost for a quarterback is crucial. You’ve got to get your steps correctly on where you’ve got to be on time and he’s done that…He’s been great. His body position, just going up and getting balls. He’s had a great spring, a phenomenal spring.”
True freshman John Paul Richardson also had a solid day, catching seven passes for 47 yards. Sophomore Brennan Presley, Tay Martin and Braydon Johnson are expected to lead the receiving group, and all three looked solid. The younger players behind them will help keep the receiving corps stacked. The younger receivers looked strong in the spring game, even with freshmen Bryson and Blaine Green sitting out.
“Those guys have more reps this spring than most starters have over the last 15 years,” Gundy said of the young receivers. “Because we had a few veteran receivers that missed some spring ball with a little injury here and little injury there. And those young guys have the same amount of reps of what a varsity player would have for us in the past so you could see the results today. They could feel their way around the game a little bit and it wasn’t so new to them.”
The Cowboys rotated five different quarterbacks Saturday. Spencer Sanders threw 22-of-30 for 149 yards and an 8-yard TD pass to Presley on an end around play while Illingworth completed 11-of-16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Gundy's son Gunnar also got to see some time running the offense.
“I think if you watched all the positions, really the only position that didn’t get what I call a full load of work would be the quarterback because there is only one of them on the field,” Gundy said.