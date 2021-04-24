OSU shows its depth with young talent shining in spring game

“I thought he handled himself really well,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Middleton. “He’s a young guy, but he’s been in the program a year so he’s gotten out of the newness of it and he really had a good spring and he showed today some physicality with taking quite a few hits. …We’re excited about him as he develops.”

Another young talent that helped show depth in the receiving room was true freshman Jaden Bray. The former Norman High School standout scored the first two touchdowns of the game on a 25-yard catch from quarterback Shane Illingworth and a 7-yard catch from Ethan Bullock. He also had a 48-yard catch, which was the second-longest reception of the day behind the 61-yard touchdown pass from Illingworth to redshirt freshman Rashod Owens. Owens finished with two catches for 75 yards.

Illingworth spoke highly of Bray after the game.

“He’s going out there and he’s running great routes,” Illingworth said. “I think routes first and foremost for a quarterback is crucial. You’ve got to get your steps correctly on where you’ve got to be on time and he’s done that…He’s been great. His body position, just going up and getting balls. He’s had a great spring, a phenomenal spring.”