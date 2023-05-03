Oklahoma State Athletics’ 981.13 multi-year score across all sports in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) set a school record, the school announced Wednesday.

The previous record of 979.93 was set in 2017-18.

Men’s and women’s golf posted perfect scores of 1,000. For coach Alan Bratton’s men’s golf program, it marked the sixth consecutive year with a perfect score and the 13th time overall. Coach Greg Robertson’s Cowgirl golfers achieved perfection for the third straight year.

Jacie Hoyt’s Cowgirl basketball team set a program record with a multiyear APR of 991 and Mike Boynton’s Cowboy basketball team fell just one point shy of matching its existing record of 980. The Cowboy football team’s 976 was the third-best in program history.

Of OSU’s 15 sports that were counted in the APR, 11 showed improvement or held firm from a year ago.

The APR is a measurement of academic progress of student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term. A school's score is based on scholarship athletes earning a point for each semester they are academically eligible and another point for each semester they remain in school or earn a diploma.

Teams must earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships. Every team at Oklahoma State is above that marker. However, there is a current penalty suspension in place so teams falling below the minimum 930 score will not be subjected to penalties this year.