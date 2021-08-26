 Skip to main content
OSU set to roll with committee of running backs
OSU Football Practice 056

No. 3 Spencer Sanders hands off the ball to No. 0 LD Brown at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s initial depth chart, with LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren all listed as potential starters, confirmed the plan Mike Gundy and Co. voiced for the position group this fall.

The Cowboys plan to enter the regular season without a lead rusher to replace Chuba Hubbard. Instead, they’ll go by committee relying on their stable of talented rushers, all of whom are expected to see well-distributed carries in the early going.

“I’ve never had the luxury of having this many backs,” Gundy said. “If we have 40 rushes a game, the perfect scenario would be 10s across the board. Will it happen that way? I doubt it. If somebody gets hot, they’ll stay.”

Among those set to feature out of the backfield is Warren, the transfer from Utah State who is the lone newcomer to the core group of running backs. Gundy Thursday praised Warren for his attitude and approach upon arriving in Stillwater, and said he’s excited to see him on the field.

“He has a lot of experience,” Gundy said. “He’s had success at a high level. A very physical, great young man. Unselfish. Willing to work hard. He’s going to play well.”

