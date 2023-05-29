Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

From the razor’s edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble, Oklahoma made the cut as one of the “Last Four in” for the 64-team postseason field announced Monday morning, sending the Sooners back to NCAA regional play for a second consecutive spring under coach Skip Johnson.

OU (31-26) will travel to the Charlottesville Regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Virginia along with Army and East Carolina this weekend. The Sooners face ECU (45-17) at 6 p.m. Friday inside Virginia's Scott Stadium on ESPN2.

Up in Stillwater, Oklahoma State was revealed as the tournament’s No. 11 overall seed and the Cowboys are now officially set to open postseason play at O’Brate Stadium.

After reaching the Big 12 title game over the weekend, OSU (41-18) will host in-state rival Oral Roberts, Washington and Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Stillwater Regional beginning Friday seeking the program’s sixth-ever Super Regional appearance.

The Cowboys’ tally of 48 NCAA Tournament trips ranks fourth all-time trailing only Miami (49), Florida State (58) and Texas (61) nationally. OSU begins its fifth regional hosting appearance under coach Josh Holliday against ORU (46-11) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first postseason meeting between the schools since 2006 -- the last time the Golden Eagles won a regional.

OSU is 1-3 this spring in four regular-season games with regional foes Dallas Baptist and ORU.

“You know you’re going to be engaged in a competitive tournament," Cowboys coach Josh Holliday said Monday. "Ours is certainly competitive.

"(We have) familiarity with Oral Roberts having played them twice. Dallas Baptist twice. And then Washington is a team we don’t quite know as much about. They were competing in the Pac-12 race all the way to the very end. So a very good tournament for sure.”

The Golden Eagles reach the NCAA postseason for a second straight year as the Summit League regular-season and tournament champions in 2023.

ORU captured its 21st conference championship over the weekend in a 12-4 win over South Dakota State, led by tournament MVP Justin Quinn (4-for-6, two RBIs, three runs). This weekend, the Golden Eagles will enter the NCAA Tournament for a sixth time under 11th-year coach Ryan Folmar, vying for only their second regional title since reaching the College World Series in 1978.

ORU went 2-0 in its pair of regular-season meetings with the Cowboys this spring. The Golden Eagles topped OSU 8-5 in Stillwater on April 11 before outlasting OSU in a 9-7 win on May 2 at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

For ORU, there are some advantages of being assigned to Stillwater against a team it has enjoyed success against and driving only about 70 miles is much appreciated after coming home from Fargo, North Dakota, where they captured the Summit tournament title at the end of a 12-day trip.

"Obviously it's a team we know pretty well, we play them twice every year, and vice versa they know us well, we're comfortable in the ballpark," ORU first baseman Jake McMurray said. "We've been there before this year, obviously no long travel for us after our super-long bus ride back from Fargo, so that's a plus as well.

"We're just excited to get going, it should be a good week for us."

While ORU and OSU began the day certain of being in the tournament, the Sooners secured their spot in the field as one of the committee's final selections alongside Arizona, Louisiana and Troy.

Similar to last spring, when OU hit its stride in mid-April and embarked on a run to the Men’s College World Series final, the Sooners flipped their fortunes in the final weeks of the regular season with 10 wins in 13 games from April 21-May 14. Yet after going 1-2 at the Big 12 Championship last week, OU entered Monday firmly on the tournament bubble, projected as the No. 64 overall seed by D1Baseball.com late Sunday night.

Conference championship winners Tulane and Charlotte were a pair of bid stealers Sunday, further narrowing the margins around OU's pursuit of an at-large bid. But likely on the power of the Sooners’ RPI (No. 40 nationally) and the 16th toughest schedule in 2023 per D1Baseball, OU has found itself in the NCAA Tournament field for the 39th time in program history.

Over the past month, Johnson has pointed to the Sooners' challenging schedule and the steady RPI OU held through the latter half of the season in making his case for a postseason bid. In placing the Sooners in the 64-team field, the tournament’s selection committee ultimately seemed to agree.

"One of our goals is to go make a regional, if not host a regional. That was one of our goals," Johnson told reporters Monday afternoon. "We played an extremely, very challenging schedule. Now you know why we played that schedule."

Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.

