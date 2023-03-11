KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State tipped off its Big 12 Tournament semifinal a little after noon Saturday just four quarters from the program’s conference title game appearance since 2008.

Such an achievement would have represented only the Cowgirls' latest benchmark in an expectation-defying debut season under first-year coach Jacie Hoyt.

Two hours later, sitting at a podium in the aftermath of a 64-57 loss to top-seeded Texas inside Municipal Auditorium, OSU was quick to turn its attention properly to what still lies ahead for the Cowgirls.

“Yes, it is a disappointment when you lose in a tournament. But the growth mindset right now is we get to play in the NCAA Tournament,” Naomie Alnatas, OSU’s redshirt fifth-year guard, explained.

“It is true the outcome was not what we wanted,” she continued. “But it's still excitement because I am going to experience something that I only have heard about before. So (it’s) exciting. Keep your head. Find ways (to) learn from today and just have fun.”

The Cowgirls (21-11) arrived with a blistering start before fading after halftime Saturday, ultimately unable to keep pace with the Longhorns who secured a date with third-seeded Iowa State in Sunday’s 1 p.m. conference title game.

Lior Garzon contributed 11 points and went 3-of-4 from deep, helping fuel the Cowgirls' 5-of-10 start from 3-point range that sent OSU to the break trailing 39-34. Alnatas led OSU's three scorers in double figures with 13 points and Kassidy De Lapp finished with 11 points of her own.

But the collective offensive production wasn’t enough to hold off Texas’ runaway train.

Behind a game-high 17 points from Shaylee Gonzales, the Longhorns claimed a 47-35 third quarter lead through a 13-2 run that cushioned Texas for the flurry of Cowgirl comeback attempts that never drew OSU close than six points over the final 13:51.

“It's always disappointing to lose this time of the year,” Hoyt said. “I thought we battled. Proud of our effort and our fight. I thought there were a couple of possessions or calls that really could have swung the game any which way. But ultimately we put ourselves in a position.”

Now, following its second Big 12 Tournament semifinal defeat in three seasons, OSU heads home to await its NCAA Tournament destination.

The latest ESPN projection released Friday night by bracketologist Charlie Creme has the Cowgirls as a No. 8-seed set for a trip to face No. 9 Georgia at Stanford next week. OSU will officially learn its direction of travel when the tournament bracket is released during Sunday night’s selection show (7 p.m., ESPN).

For Hoyt, perspective on the Cowgirls imminent tournament bid comes at least in part through an NCAA Tournament that wasn’t. OSU’s 35-year-old coach sat at the podium Saturday exactly two years and 363 days after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

At the time, Hoyt was in her third season at Kansas City with the Roos on their way to a first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after claiming a Western Athletic Conference title. Then, suddenly, those March Madness dreams got dashed.

“That really taught me not to take things for granted and just to be incredibly present,” Hoyt said. “I am going to do that. I'm disappointed (by the loss). But I know that there is more to play for. I love the team that I get to do it with and share this memory with.”

Any provider of perspective? That so few could have seen this coming for the Cowgirls in Hoyt’s first go-around in Stillwater.

“No one thought that we would be in this position and this team has overcome all odds and far exceeded anyone's expectations,” she said. “So I'm really excited.”

Picked to finish ninth in the Big 12’s preseason poll after a 9-20 season under Jim Littell in 2021-22, 2022-23 was viewed from the outside as a year for OSU to lay a foundation under its first-year coach. The Cowgirls left Kansas City Saturday with so much more, including an imminent tournament bid into the 68-team field.

TEXAS 64, OKLAHOMA ST. 57

Oklahoma St.;15;14;13;15;—;57

Texas;19;15;17;13;—;64

OKLAHOMA ST. (21-11): Collins 2-8 0-0 4, Garzon 3-5 2-2 11, Alnatas 5-12 1-2 13, Keys 2-7 0-0 6, Milton 2-7 3-4 7, De Lapp 4-6 3-6 11, Asi 1-4 0-0 3, Chastain 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 20-50 9-14 57

TEXAS (25-8): Gaston 4-12 6-8 14, Faye 2-3 0-0 4, Gonzales 7-11 0-0 17, Harmon 5-17 0-0 11, Holle 5-9 2-2 13, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 1-1 3-3 5, Mwenentanda 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 11-13 64

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 8-19 (Garzon 3-4, Alnatas 2-6, Keys 2-5, Asi 1-4), Texas 5-11 (Gonzales 3-5, Harmon 1-3, Holle 1-3). Assists: Oklahoma St. 10 (Milton 4), Texas 15 (Harmon 10). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 34 (De Lapp 8), Texas 31 (Faye 7, Harmon 7). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 12, Texas 12. Technical Fouls: None.