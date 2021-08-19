 Skip to main content
OSU set for Dec. 18 showdown against Houston in Fort Worth
2018-12-09 sp-osubkb-053 (copy 8/20)

Houston's Armoni Brooks shoots a 3-point shot over Cowboy Issac Likekele during OSU's basketball game on Dec. 8, 2018, in Stillwater, Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

STILLWATER — A reigning Final Four participant is the latest addition to the 2021-22 non-conference schedule for Oklahoma State men's basketball.

The program announced Thursday that the Cowboys will play Kelvin Sampson's Houston on Dec. 18 at Fort Worth, Texas' Dickies Arena, part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.

The neutral site contest will mark the 22nd between the teams. OSU leads the all-time series 13-8, and topped the Cougars 61-55 in their last meeting on Dec. 15, 2019 in Houston. The Cougars went 28-4 in 2020-21, storming to the AAC Conference title before a run to the Final Four that ended at the hands of eventual national champions Baylor.

Per the Cowboys' current non-conference schedule, the game in Fort Worth is sandwiched between a Dec. 5 game against Xavier at Gallagher-Iba Arena and a Dec. 21 meeting with USC at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. With the addition of Houston to the schedule, OSU's 2021-22 slate now features 16 NCAA Tournament participants from a year ago.

According to a Thursday report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Big 12 is "aiming" to release its conference schedule for the 2021-22 season next week. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

