OSU set for another meeting with Baylor, taking lessons from Big 12 title-game loss

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson frequently replays the conclusion of last year’s loss against Baylor in the Big 12 championship game in his head.

“I think about it a lot, honestly,” Richardson said. “I was supposed to be in on that drive. It sucks my shoe came off and I had to come out.”

In the 21-16 defeat, Richardson was on the sideline watching the final series because the tempo didn’t allow him to come back into the game. On the last play, Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on fourth down.

Those inches were the difference between heartbreak and celebration — something the ninth-ranked Cowboys have thought about for the past nine months ahead of their Big 12 opener Saturday at No. 16 Baylor.

“Obviously it sucked,” receiver John Paul Richardson said. “You never want to lose in that fashion. It shouldn’t have come down to the last play like that. We learned a lot and we’ve been watching the film and we’ve been able to grow as a team.”

OSU didn’t have its normal offensive performance against the Bears, being limited to 70 rushing yards and Spencer Sanders throwing four interceptions including two off tipped passes. A significant factor was Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who remains a force inside.

“He’s physical,” Dominic Richardson said. “He’s very powerful. He gets in the backfield a lot. As running backs we need to see that earlier and make our moves in the backfield if that happens, but I’m pretty sure our O-linemen will handle that.”

Ika, in his second season at Baylor after transferring from LSU, is a preseason All-American with nine tackles for lost yardage in his career.

“He’s an issue,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He should be playing on Sundays right now. We definitely have to know where he is at on the field because when he comes off the ball and goes straight back in our direction, whoever is in front of him is going that direction. We have to be smart with how we handle him. He’s a good player.”

While Baylor poses many of the same challenges as last season when the teams split the meetings in Stillwater and Arlington, Texas, the Cowboys remain a formidable opponent. The highest-ranked team in the Big 12, they are playing on the road for the first time this season.

“I think they are a challenge because they are a strong team,” Bears coach Dave Aranda said. “I think they’re built inside-out. They don’t crack under pressure. You have to beat them. I think their team speed really flashes off the tape. I think up to this point we’ve been possibly looked at as the faster team of whoever we played. That’s probably not the case in this one.”