 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU set for 6 p.m. kickoff for Big 12 opener vs Kansas State
0 Comments
editor's pick

OSU set for 6 p.m. kickoff for Big 12 opener vs Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU V Tulsa FB (copy)

Oklahoma State’s LD Brown (front) celebrates his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with Jaylen Warren in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

 SARAH PHIPPS photos, THE OKLAHOMAN

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is set to open its 2021 Big 12 slate under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 25.

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Cowboys' conference opener against Kansas State will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT in Week 4. The contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.

OSU travels to Boise State in Week 3 at 2-0 after wins over Missouri State and Tulsa by an average margin of victory of six points in the season's opening two weeks.

The Wildcats also stand unbeaten with victories against Stanford and Southern Illinois. Kansas State will travel to Stillwater following a Week 3 visit from Nevada.

The Cowboys hold a 41-26 advantage in the all-time series and have recorded wins in four of their last six meetings with the Wildcats. Kansas State's last win at Boone Pickens Stadium came on Nov. 18, 2017. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Week 3: Oklahoma State at Boise State

Cowboys vs Broncos

Time: 8 p.m. CT Saturday, 7 p.m. MT

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox Sports One

Radio: KFAQ-1170

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet these homerun props tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News