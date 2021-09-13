OSU set for 6 p.m. kickoff for Big 12 opener vs Kansas State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is set to open its 2021 Big 12 slate under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 25.

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Cowboys' conference opener against Kansas State will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT in Week 4. The contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.

OSU travels to Boise State in Week 3 at 2-0 after wins over Missouri State and Tulsa by an average margin of victory of six points in the season's opening two weeks.

The Wildcats also stand unbeaten with victories against Stanford and Southern Illinois. Kansas State will travel to Stillwater following a Week 3 visit from Nevada.

The Cowboys hold a 41-26 advantage in the all-time series and have recorded wins in four of their last six meetings with the Wildcats. Kansas State's last win at Boone Pickens Stadium came on Nov. 18, 2017.

