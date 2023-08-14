Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State sold out its allotment of season tickets for the upcoming football season, the university announced Monday.

For the first time since 2013, the university sold its entire allotment of 49,555 season tickets, including club, suite and student tickets.

This season’s schedule features seven homes games, including the final conference Bedlam football game on Nov. 4, a ticket fans could only acquire through part of a season-ticket package.

Others featured are nonconference games against Central Arkansas and South Alabama in the first three weeks of the season, conference games against Kansas and Kansas State and a pair of new conference schools in Cincinnati and BYU.

The achievement comes after OSU finished last season 7-6, losing five of its last six games. The Cowboys will deploy a handful of new starters at key positions following substantial losses in the transfer portal, and the program will debut a new starting quarterback this season.

Asked earlier this month about season tickets, OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said, “I’m very pleased, but that’s what I believe about our fanbase. I know the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end last year, but I knew that when it came time, they were going to be back here in this stadium, backing the Cowboys.”

The sellout comes after OSU opened a multi-year, $55 million renovation to Boone Pickens Stadium this offseason, stripping the 200-level seating bowl down to support beams and rebuilding to allow for wider seating and additional aisles.

The renovations dropped the capacity at Boone Pickens Stadium from 55,509 to 53,885 – a number that will decrease again this offseason, when the south side of the stadium undergoes similar renovations.