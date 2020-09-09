 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU season opener against Tulsa is scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoff

OSU season opener against Tulsa is scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoff

Only $5 for 5 months
OSU vs Tulsa

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch over Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Brandon Johnson (8) during the NCAA football between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Staff

Oklahoma State’s season opener that was pushed to Sept. 19 will have an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Cowboys will host Tulsa in a game that will be broadcasted on ESPN. The original date was supposed to be on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The game was postponed because multiple positive tests for COVID-19 on the Tulsa football team allowed the Golden Hurricane to only complete seven practices in 17 days.

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with local media on Tuesday and said he wasn’t bothered by the change in date.

“Whether we play today, tomorrow, next week, five months from now I’m going to be ready,” Hubbard said.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News