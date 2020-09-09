OSU season opener against Tulsa is scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoff

Oklahoma State’s season opener that was pushed to Sept. 19 will have an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Cowboys will host Tulsa in a game that will be broadcasted on ESPN. The original date was supposed to be on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The game was postponed because multiple positive tests for COVID-19 on the Tulsa football team allowed the Golden Hurricane to only complete seven practices in 17 days.

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with local media on Tuesday and said he wasn’t bothered by the change in date.

“Whether we play today, tomorrow, next week, five months from now I’m going to be ready,” Hubbard said.

