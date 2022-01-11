 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU searches for second straight Big 12 road win in visit to TCU
0 Comments
editor's pick
OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU searches for second straight Big 12 road win in visit to TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma State at TCU

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 6-6, 1-2 Big 12; TCU 4-7, 0-2 

Three storylines

In the win column: The Cowgirls registered their first Big 12 win of 2022 on Saturday, topping Texas Tech 57-55. Lauren Fields scored a game-high 19 points in the victory. The game extended OSU’s win streak over the Red Raiders to four games and improved the Cowgirls’ record to 15-3 in their past 18 games against Texas Tech.

Success in Texas: OSU is 3-1 on the road this season with all three away wins coming in Texas. Saturday’s two-point victory at Texas Tech followed November wins at SMU (Nov. 14) and Rice (Nov. 20). While OSU leads the all-time series against TCU 14-8, six of those eight losses have come at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Hot shooting OSU: Lexy Keys hit a career-high five 3-pointers against the Red Raiders as the Cowgirls’ seven made 3-pointers marked their most since Nov. 14 at SMU. OSU also set a season-high on free throws — 10-of-13 (77%). The Cowgirls enter Wednesday last in the Big 12 in free-throw shooting, 56.3%.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra: A return to prominence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys
OSU Sports Extra

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

  • Updated

Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school.” Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.”

Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert