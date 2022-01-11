OSU searches for second straight Big 12 road win in visit to TCU

Oklahoma State at TCU

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 6-6, 1-2 Big 12; TCU 4-7, 0-2

Three storylines

In the win column: The Cowgirls registered their first Big 12 win of 2022 on Saturday, topping Texas Tech 57-55. Lauren Fields scored a game-high 19 points in the victory. The game extended OSU’s win streak over the Red Raiders to four games and improved the Cowgirls’ record to 15-3 in their past 18 games against Texas Tech.

Success in Texas: OSU is 3-1 on the road this season with all three away wins coming in Texas. Saturday’s two-point victory at Texas Tech followed November wins at SMU (Nov. 14) and Rice (Nov. 20). While OSU leads the all-time series against TCU 14-8, six of those eight losses have come at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.