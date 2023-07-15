STILLWATER – Three-star defensive line prospect Luke Webb announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Webb, who attends Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Texas — a suburb southeast of Houston — is the No. 75 defensive line recruit in the 2024 class, and the No. 114 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports rankings.

He opted for the Cowboys over offers from California, Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Indiana, SMU and several other Division I programs.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Webb was primarily recruited by OSU defensive line coach Greg Richmond but was one of the first offers handed out by new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo in January.

Webb officially visited Stillwater in April.

This past season, Webb earned defensive MVP honors in his district, piloting the Deer Park defense and lifting the team to a 9-2 record and playoff appearance.

He becomes the Cowboys’ third defensive line commitment, joining Armstrong Nnodim (Mesquite, Texas) and edge rusher Temerrick Johnson (Midlothian, Texas).

Webb is the 13th commitment in the Cowboys’ 2024 class and ranks as the third-highest prospect, according to 247Sports.

He is the eighth defensive commitment in Nardo’s first recruiting class, and lifts OSU to a No. 53 composite ranking. The Cowboys rank seventh in the new Big 12, Oklahoma and Texas not included.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.