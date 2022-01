OSU safety Tanner McCalister commits to Ohio State, reunites with DC Jim Knowles

Like fellow transfers Jayden Jernigan and Hunter Anthony, McCalister remained on the Cowboys' Fiesta Bowl roster and took part in OSU 37-35 win over Notre Dame. McCalister recorded five tackles — including a touchdown saving takedown of Braden Lenzy before halftime — and a pass breakup in the victory.

On Sunday, coach Mike Gundy explained why players in the portal such as McCalister took part in the season finale.

"If they’re practicing hard and they’re committed and want to be a part of it, that’s fine," Gundy said. "...those guys really had earned the right to finish. So it was an adjustment for us. But I think that’s just part of the changing times.”

McCalister's reunion with Knowles represents a blow to OSU's back end in 2022.

Fellow safety Tre Sterling has already declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft. Kolby Harvell-Peel has yet to announce whether he'll follow Sterling or return for a fifth season next fall.

Beyond the trio, Jason Taylor II, Thomas Harper, Sean Michael Flanagan, Trey Rucker and former four-star Beggs commit Kendal Daniels lead the Cowboys' returning depth at the position.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.