OSU safety McCalister enters transfer portal, per multiple reports Wednesday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister, a key cog at the back end of the Cowboys defense for the past two years, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Wednesday evening.
After starting 10 games and recording a career-high 41 total tackles as a junior last fall, the senior from Rockwall, Texas, saw his role grow in 2021. McCalister started all 13 games during the regular season, recording 37 tackles within a secondary that led the Big 12 in pass defense allowing 187.2 yards per game.
His fourth-quarter interception cemented OSU’s 32-24 win at Texas on Oct. 16, and McCalister delivered a crucial pass breakup in the closing minutes of the Cowboys’ Bedlam victory in Week 13.
He carries one year of eligibility into the portal.
“Me and coach (Mike) Gundy, we had a conversation about it already,” McCalister said earlier this month, speaking on his future. “I heard him make some statements, but I’m going to make a statement officially eventually. You guys might like it.”
McCalister is the fourth OSU player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining offensive lineman Hunter Anthony, defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan and running back Dezmon Jackson, who announced Wednesday that he plans to finish out the season with the Cowboys.
McCalister’s potential departure stands among several question marks in a deep OSU safeties group.
Senior Kolby Harvell-Peel and redshirt senior Tre Sterling have yet to announce their plans for 2022, with each carrying one year of remaining eligibility and redshirt junior Jason Taylor II expected to return after making a career-high 12 starts in 2021. Behind the starters, Thomas Harper, Sean Michael Flanagan, Kanion Williams and Trey Rucker each featured as regular contributors this fall with 46 combined total tackles.
Among the Cowboys’ young core of safeties is redshirt freshman Nick Session and class of 2021 safeties Kendal Daniels, Lyrik Rawls and Nick Session.
Featured