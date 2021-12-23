OSU safety McCalister enters transfer portal, per multiple reports Wednesday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister, a key cog at the back end of the Cowboys defense for the past two years, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Wednesday evening.

After starting 10 games and recording a career-high 41 total tackles as a junior last fall, the senior from Rockwall, Texas, saw his role grow in 2021. McCalister started all 13 games during the regular season, recording 37 tackles within a secondary that led the Big 12 in pass defense allowing 187.2 yards per game.

His fourth-quarter interception cemented OSU’s 32-24 win at Texas on Oct. 16, and McCalister delivered a crucial pass breakup in the closing minutes of the Cowboys’ Bedlam victory in Week 13.

He carries one year of eligibility into the portal.

“Me and coach (Mike) Gundy, we had a conversation about it already,” McCalister said earlier this month, speaking on his future. “I heard him make some statements, but I’m going to make a statement officially eventually. You guys might like it.”